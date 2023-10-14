Showers will become more scattered as weekend continues

A slow-moving low pressure system continues to affect the area with not only wind, but some rain as well to start the day. The more widespread shower activity will become more scattered as the day wears on. Either way you cut it, expect mainly grey skies and wind gusts over 30 MPH at times. Highs will only be in the mid 50s.

The diminishing trend in the rain continues tonight with windy conditions and lows in the mid 40s.

Even though Sunday will be far from perfect, at least it looks like it should stay mainly dry. It will once again be windy with highs will be in the mid 50s.

Some sun breaks through the clouds at times on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday should have plenty of sun and highs possibly touching 60°.

TODAY: Windy with showers becoming more scattered.

High: 55.

Wind: NE 15-20 gusting to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Windy with a chance of a few scattered showers.

Low: 45.

Wind: N 10-20 gusting to 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and windy.

High: 54.

Wind: N 10-15 gusting to 30 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy.

High: 57.

Wind: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 60.

WEDS: Partly cloudy.

High: 65.

