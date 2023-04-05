Showers & thunderstorms this morning, sunny this afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms continue this morning ahead of a cold front. Once the cold front moves through around 11-1 p.m. the threat for showers and thunderstorms will end and skies become mostly sunny. Wind will pick up behind the front, gusting near 40 mph out of the west-southwest and dropping temperatures into the 40s by the evening.

Winds remain gusty overnight, with lows dropping into the low 30s, under mostly clear skies.

Thursday will be sunny with continuing strong winds out of the west 15-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph. Highs peak near 50°.

Winds off the lake will keep is slightly cooler Friday under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

This weekend is looking great and very springlike. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 60°.

Calmer weather continues into next week, with temperatures warming into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Next chance for rain will be Monday night, but it looks to be quite light.

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers & thunderstorms. Mostly sunny afternoon. WindyHigh: 65° by midday...near 50° by the late afternoon

Wind: SW 15-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Windy

Low: 31°

Wind: W 15 G30 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny. Windy

High: 50°

Wind: W 15-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 45°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 52°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny

High: 60°

