Showers throughout Friday, wind advisory issued in SE Wisconsin

{***A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY. WINDS WILL BE SOUTHWEST 20-30 MPH WITH GUSTS 45-55 MPH. UNSECURED ITEMS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND, TREE LIMBS MAY BREAK, AND POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE***}

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the 70s and sunshine the last few days because everything is about to change with a storm system Friday and Saturday. Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will move in Friday morning and increase through the afternoon and evening. Winds will continue to be out of the south 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph in the morning. Overall rainfall will be around 0.25-1.25", with the heaviest towards Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, Friday. Temperatures stay mild and in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain increases Friday night, with another 0.5-1" likely across southeast Wisconsin. Winds will also increase sharply by Saturday morning as the center of the storm moves nearby. Winds will be southwest 20-30 mph, with gusts near 45 mph by the morning. We'll have a quick lull in the rain Saturday morning before one more wave moves through bringing more rain, thunderstorms, and the potential for a few quick spin-up tornadoes. Have a way to receive weather alerts Saturday morning and take any issued warning seriously.

Quite the split in total rainfall over the next 36 hours. Hope you're ready! @TMJ4 pic.twitter.com/YnSfM5Vim2 — Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) November 4, 2022

We'll fall into the dry slot of the storm system Saturday afternoon, meaning we'll be mostly dry for the remainder of the day. Winds remain strong and out of the southwest 20-30 mph, with gusts 45-55 mph.

The storm moves northeast by Sunday bringing in sunnier skies, but it will still be breezy with gust near 30 mph. High temperatures will be near 60°.

Dry weather continues for the first part of next week, with the next slight chance for rain arriving Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Breezy

High: 68

Wind: SW 10-15 mph, G25 mph in the morning

TONIGHT: Rain. Windy

Low: 54

Wind: SSE 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Windy

High: 63

Wind: SW 20-30 G45-55 mph (Wind Advisory 4 AM - 10 PM)

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 62

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 55

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 58