Showers, storms could clip SE Wisconsin Wednesday

SE Wisconsin is looking at a bumpy weather pattern for the mid-week period. Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast.
Initially, most of the rain takes aim at central Wisconsin Wednesday morning. However, a few showers and a rumble of thunder may graze SE Wisconsin. A low-level jet will keep the chances of spotty showers and a few storms overhead today. Highs climb towards 50-degrees.
A rapidly developing area of low-pressure moves into the Badger State Thursday morning. This is the next best chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Both days feature a low-end severe weather risk. Stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.
The sky clears out a bit for Friday as temperatures begin a downward trend. Highs will only top out in the 40s for the weekend - with spotty chances for showers & a bit of sleet.
WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly CloudyHigh: 50
Wind: E 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Showers & Storms
Low: 44
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Showers/Storms Likely; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 68
Wind: S 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 61
SATURDAY: Colder & Cloudy; Chance Sprinkles/Sleet
High: 47
SUNDAY: Slight Chance Rain/Sleet; Mostly Cloudy
High: 49
