Showers and warmer weather on the way

We're going to start the day with some sunshine, but we'll eventually see more clouds than yesterday.

There is also a chance of showers this afternoon, but most of the rain should hold off until after 6 o'clock this evening.

Showers and storms are likely through at least midnight tonight. Highs today will range from the 60s lakeside to the 70s inland. Low temperatures tonight hold steady in the 50s.

More showers and storms are possible the next few days along with a warmup. Not only will temperatures be on the rise, but so will the humidity.

By Wednesday afternoon, dew points rise into the 60s for the rest of the week. High temperatures could reach 80 degrees by Thursday. Saturday is probably the warmest day with sunshine and temperatures well into the 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Ch. PM Showers

High: 66 Lake 73 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & T-Storms Likely. 0.25 to 0.50" Rain

Low: 56

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Parlty Cloudy & Bec. Little Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 71

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Humid

High: 85