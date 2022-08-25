Showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday

A rainy start to Thursday, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms rolling through for the morning commute. We'll get a brief pause in the rain by mid to late morning before isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler than Wednesday and in the upper 70s, to near 80°. Dew points in the mid-60s will make it feel quite muggy through the evening.

We'll end the week on a great note with sunny skies, mid-70s, and much less humidity Friday!

Clouds start to roll in Saturday, with highs near 80°. Rain showers should hold off until late Saturday night, with showers possible throughout the day on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s and very humid.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers & t-storms. Humid

High: 80

Wind: SW/N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

LOW: 65

Wind: N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Isolated showers. Muggy

High: 83

Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Isolated showers. Muggy

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-15 mph