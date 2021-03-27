Menu

Showers and a chance for a few thunderstorms Saturday

Rain showers today, with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Rainfall will be up to a quarter of an inch. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be gusty and out of the northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts 30 mph. More sunshine Monday, but we'll have another chance for rain Tuesday. Highs near 60 degrees both days.

Skies will be sunny as we move into April, with highs near average and in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Showers. Poss. afternoon thunderstorm
High: 48
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 36
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny and windy
High: 48
Wind: NW 15-20 G35 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy
High: 60
Wind: S 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for showers.
High: 62
Wind: S 15-20 mph

WEDNES: Mostly sunny
High: 48
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

