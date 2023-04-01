Watch Now
Severe storms move out, snow and cold temperatures remain for Saturday

Low pressure passes overhead &amp; gusty NW winds now take over. The wintry &amp; cold part of the system is arriving.
and last updated 2023-04-01 08:30:20-04

Severe storms rocked southern Wisconsin last night. Damage was reported in western Jefferson County near Lake Ripley. NWS Survey teams will be looking at this area as well as a few locations in Walworth county -- including near East Troy and from Sharon to Delavan.

Scattered snow showers are possible Saturday morning as winds gust up to 40 mph. Minor accumulations are possible. Most places are looking at a dusting of snow.

If a heavier snow shower were to pop up, reduced visibility & blowing snow would be the biggest concern. Accumulations could total up to near an inch on grassy/elevated surfaces.

A calmer stretch of weather is expected tomorrow - with sunshine and highs back into the lower 50s.

A few showers are possible by Monday afternoon & evening. This may impact the latter half of the Brewers Home Opener. It'll be a good idea to have the rain jacket!

Showers and more storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday

SATURDAY: Morning Snow Showers; Decreasing Clouds & WindyAccum: <1"
High: 39°
Wind: N 15-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cold
Low: 29°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
High: 51°
Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers
High: 55°
Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Cloudy & Breezy
High: 53°

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy
High: 56°

