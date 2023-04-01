Severe storms move out, snow and cold temperatures remain for Saturday

Severe storms rocked southern Wisconsin last night. Damage was reported in western Jefferson County near Lake Ripley. NWS Survey teams will be looking at this area as well as a few locations in Walworth county -- including near East Troy and from Sharon to Delavan.

Low pressure passes overhead & gusty NW winds now take over. The wintry & cold part of the system is arriving.

Scattered snow showers are possible Saturday morning as winds gust up to 40 mph. Minor accumulations are possible. Most places are looking at a dusting of snow.

If a heavier snow shower were to pop up, reduced visibility & blowing snow would be the biggest concern. Accumulations could total up to near an inch on grassy/elevated surfaces.

A calmer stretch of weather is expected tomorrow - with sunshine and highs back into the lower 50s.

A few showers are possible by Monday afternoon & evening. This may impact the latter half of the Brewers Home Opener. It'll be a good idea to have the rain jacket!

Showers and more storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday



SATURDAY: Morning Snow Showers; Decreasing Clouds & WindyAccum: <1"

High: 39°

Wind: N 15-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Cold

Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 51°

Wind: S 10-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Chance PM Showers

High: 55°

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 53°

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 56°

