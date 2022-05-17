SE Wisconsin Weather: Tuesday is cooler with chance for rain in the evening

The wind is now east off Lake Michigan and temperatures will be noticeably cooler today. We'll still see a decent amount of sunshine with rain holding off until later tonight. High temperatures will range from the 50s right along the lake to the middle 60s inland.

We'll have a slight chance for light rain this evening with a better chance for rain arriving after midnight. Occasional showers continue through Wednesday. Most of the area should probably pick up 0.25" to 0.50" of rain. Temperatures warm up again Thursday and more showers and storm are possible on Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler.

High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late

Low: 48

Wind: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely. Mostly Cloudy and cool.

High: 55

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers

High: 56