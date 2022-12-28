Watch Now
SE Wisconsin weather: Temps to climb near 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon

Winds will still be gusty out of the south 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph
Another cold start Wednesday, but temperatures are nearly 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to climb to near 40° by the afternoon. Winds will still be gusty out of the south 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph, making it feel more like 30°. Temperatures stay relatively mild Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid 30.
Temperatures peak Thursday with highs near 50°. Unfortunately, it will not be sunny and warm, but rather cloudy with a chance for rain. A developing storm system will likely bring only a few showers Thursday and Friday, with the bulk of the moisture staying north and east.

Temperatures fall back into the 40s Friday and continue for the weekend. Another storm will likely bring rain and potentially a light wintry mix for New Year's Eve night.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Breezy
High: 42
Wind chill: 30-35°
Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy
Low: 38
Wind chill: 25-30°
Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain. Breezy
High: 45
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance for rain. Breezy
High: 45
Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy. Rain late
High: 43
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Light wintry mix. Mostly cloudy
High: 44
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Afternoon rain. Breezy
High: 45

