SE Wisconsin weather: Temps rise for Thanksgiving weekend

After a bitterly cold weekend with light snow, get ready for some warmer temperatures as we head into Thanksgiving. High temperatures will climb into the low 40s Monday afternoon with lighter winds and sunny skies as high pressure builds over the Great Lakes. Temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies on both days. There is a slight chance for some fog to develop in the mornings as the warmer temperatures move in and the snow melts.

The upper 40s stick around for Thanksgiving, however the sunshine doesn't. A developing storm system will push in clouds and even bring a chance for a few rain showers Thursday afternoon/evening. Thankfully sunny skies return Friday and Saturday, keeping travel around the area good.

MONDAY: Morning clouds and breezy. Mostly sunny afternoon.

High: 41°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph, gusts near 30mph in the morning

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 26°

Wind: Light

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 44°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny

High: 47°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers late

High: 49°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 44°