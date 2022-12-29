SE Wisconsin weather: Temps climb into the 50s on Thursday

Overnight temperatures have remained steady in the 40s. Cloud cover has acted as a blanket and kept the mild air secure over Wisconsin. Gusty southerly winds are back today - ushering in more mild air and more moisture. Areas of patchy fog/drizzle are possible. Winds will mix out most of the fog and lead to mainly drizzle in parts of the area today. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s.

A frontal boundary passes through the region late this afternoon and overnight. A few showers are possible as this feature passes by.

Falling temperatures mark the Friday forecast. Afternoon temperatures may drop into the 30s.

The holiday weekend will still be above average with highs in the 40s on both days. There is a slight chance of a wintry mix late Saturday night into early Sunday.

The next best chance of rain arrives Monday afternoon & overnight into Tuesday. Long-range computer models have been consistent with this signal for a rain event during this time period. Colder air on the backside of the system may allow for a bit of a wintry mix transition. As usual, more details on timing and precip types will become clearer as we get closer to the event.

Highs will spike in the 50s on Tuesday with another drop in temperatures expected for Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & Breezy; Chance Drizzle

High: 56

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Rain; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 35

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Falling Temperatures; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Early AM Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

MONDAY: Chance Rain; Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

