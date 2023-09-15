SE Wisconsin weather: Temps are nearing 80 degrees on Friday

Another clear night has allowed lows to fall into the 40s & 50s across SE Wisconsin. Sunshine is back today, but so are stronger southerly winds. Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s today. Some inland spots may reach closer to 80-degrees.

A frontal system moves in from the NW tonight - prompting scattered rain chances early Saturday morning. This first round of rain is looking light & spotty for much of the area. Then, during the afternoon, high-resolution computer models show redevelopment as the front combines with more upper-level energy. These showers would evolve into scattered thunderstorms around or after 2 p.m.

Rain will move out late tomorrow night, but a few showers may persist near or just off the lakeshore early Sunday.

After a cooler dip on Monday/Tuesday, sunshine is back later next week with warming temperatures.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 77 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 61

Wind: S 10 mph

SATURDAY:

Partly Sunny; Chance AM Showers

Storms may redevelop in the Afternoon

High: 73

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

TUESDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 75

