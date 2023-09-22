Watch Now
SE Wisconsin weather: Some early Friday showers, mostly dry weekend

A few scattered showers have begun drifting northward from Illinois into Wisconsin early Friday morning.
and last updated 2023-09-22 07:52:02-04

A few scattered showers have begun drifting northward from Illinois into Wisconsin early Friday morning. A spotty shower chance will persist this morning and into the afternoon for much of southern Wisconsin. Highs return into the mid-70s today as rain pivots back to the West. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60s as clouds remain overhead.

The weekend still remains dry, although a cluster of showers bears watching early Saturday. Most of the rain sets up across eastern Iowa and Western Wisconsin, but a few western communities could catch a few showers. Otherwise, expect some sunshine for the first leg of the weekend - with highs in the mid-70s. 

Humidity begins to drop off during this period & Sunday looks comfortable - more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. 

An approaching low-pressure system shows signs of weakening by late Sunday/early Monday. That said, there remains a slight chance for rain during this period. 

FRIDAY:      Chance Spotty Showers; Becoming Partly Cloudy
Humid
High: 75
Wind:  SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mostly Cloudy
Low:  63
Wind:   E 5 mph

SATURDAY:   
Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance AM Rain West
High:  75

SUNDAY:     
Partly Cloudy & Less Humid
High:  71

MONDAY:    
Mix of Sun & Clouds
High:  70

TUESDAY:    
Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 70

