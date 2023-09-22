SE Wisconsin weather: Some early Friday showers, mostly dry weekend

A few scattered showers have begun drifting northward from Illinois into Wisconsin early Friday morning. A spotty shower chance will persist this morning and into the afternoon for much of southern Wisconsin. Highs return into the mid-70s today as rain pivots back to the West. Overnight lows drop into the lower 60s as clouds remain overhead.
The weekend still remains dry, although a cluster of showers bears watching early Saturday. Most of the rain sets up across eastern Iowa and Western Wisconsin, but a few western communities could catch a few showers. Otherwise, expect some sunshine for the first leg of the weekend - with highs in the mid-70s.
Humidity begins to drop off during this period & Sunday looks comfortable - more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
An approaching low-pressure system shows signs of weakening by late Sunday/early Monday. That said, there remains a slight chance for rain during this period.
FRIDAY: Chance Spotty Showers; Becoming Partly Cloudy
Humid
High: 75
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy
Low: 63
Wind: E 5 mph
SATURDAY:
Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance AM Rain West
High: 75
SUNDAY:
Partly Cloudy & Less Humid
High: 71
MONDAY:
Mix of Sun & Clouds
High: 70
TUESDAY:
Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 70
