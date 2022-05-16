Watch
SE Wisconsin Weather: Monday is sunny with temps in the 70s

It can be tough to get going on a Monday morning, but today's weather should help. We'll have an abundance of sunshine and high temperatures around 70 degrees.
and last updated 2022-05-16 06:23:19-04

A west breeze will gust up to 20 mph. The wind shifts northeast off the lake this evening and temperatures quickly cool into the 40s overnight.

Cooler weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs only in the 50s to around 60. Our next round of rain arrives Tuesday night and continues through Wednesday morning. We end the week with another warm up and a potential round of storms Friday.

TODAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 73
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cooler
Low: 48 Lake 43 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Cool. Showers Likely At Night
High: 58

WEDNESDAY: Showers Early and Mostly Cloudy
High: 60

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer
High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. Showers & T-storms
High: 82

