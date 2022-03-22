SE Wisconsin Weather: Light rain this morning, heavier storm tonight

Clouds have thickened up again and eventually we'll see some light rain move in later this morning. With a strong east breeze off of the lake, temperatures will be stuck in the lower 40s all day. The heavier rains hold off until this evening. You can then expect periods of rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder, through the night. Most of southeast Wisconsin likely picks up over an inch of rain by tomorrow morning.

Our storm system then stalls for the rest of the work week. On and off light showers linger Wednesday, Thursday, and into Friday. There may be enough cold air to produce wet snowflakes on Thursday, but no accumulation is expected.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and Breezy. Scattered Showers. Up to 0.25" Rain

High: 45

Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Rainy and Windy. 0.50" to 1.00" Rain

Low: 43

Wind: E 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Up to 0.25"

High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 50

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

