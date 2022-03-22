Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

SE Wisconsin Weather: Light rain this morning, heavier storm tonight

Clouds have thickened up again and eventually we'll see some light rain move in later this morning. With a strong east breeze off of the lake, temperatures will be stuck in the lower 40s all day.
and last updated 2022-03-22 06:21:01-04

Clouds have thickened up again and eventually we'll see some light rain move in later this morning. With a strong east breeze off of the lake, temperatures will be stuck in the lower 40s all day. The heavier rains hold off until this evening. You can then expect periods of rain, along with a few rumbles of thunder, through the night. Most of southeast Wisconsin likely picks up over an inch of rain by tomorrow morning.

Our storm system then stalls for the rest of the work week. On and off light showers linger Wednesday, Thursday, and into Friday. There may be enough cold air to produce wet snowflakes on Thursday, but no accumulation is expected.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and Breezy. Scattered Showers. Up to 0.25" Rain
High: 45
Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Rainy and Windy. 0.50" to 1.00" Rain
Low: 43
Wind: E 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Up to 0.25"
High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 50

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 40

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.