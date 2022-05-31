SE Wisconsin Weather: Highs in the 80s, chance for storms tonight

It's the warmest morning we've had during this recent warm stretch. A strong southwest breeze will boost temperatures well into the 80s, even right along the lake. Clouds at time today will lead to a small chance for showers by this afternoon. There is a better chance for showers and storms into this evening. Some storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds.

A cold front passing through tonight brings an end to the very warm weather. Tomorrow will be much cooler, but sunny and pleasant with highs around 70. Seasonal late spring temperatures will be with us for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm. Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Mainly Clear

Low: 56

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cooler But Nice

High: 70

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 70

