Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

SE Wisconsin Weather: Highs in the 80s, chance for storms tonight

A strong southwest breeze will boost temperatures well into the 80s, even right along the lake. Clouds at time today will lead to a small chance for showers by this afternoon.
and last updated 2022-05-31 06:21:01-04

It's the warmest morning we've had during this recent warm stretch. A strong southwest breeze will boost temperatures well into the 80s, even right along the lake. Clouds at time today will lead to a small chance for showers by this afternoon. There is a better chance for showers and storms into this evening. Some storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds.

A cold front passing through tonight brings an end to the very warm weather. Tomorrow will be much cooler, but sunny and pleasant with highs around 70. Seasonal late spring temperatures will be with us for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm. Ch. PM T-Storms
High: 85
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Mainly Clear
Low: 56
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Cooler But Nice
High: 70

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 72

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 70

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.