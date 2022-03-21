SE Wisconsin Weather: Highs in the 70s today, nasty week ahead

Enjoy today because we have some nasty weather on the way for the rest of the week. We'll have partly cloudy skies today with temperatures topping out around 60 degrees in Milwaukee and 70 degrees inland. It will get noticeably cooler near Lake Michigan this afternoon as the winds shift out of the northeast.

A powerful and slow moving spring storm system moves in on Tuesday. Periods of rain will be likely Tuesday and into Tuesday night. Scattered showers linger Wednesday and the rest of the week. It may be cool enough on the backside of the system for some snow to mix in by Thursday. A widespread inch of rain is likely through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts possible.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Nice. Turning Cooler Lakeside

High: 60 MKE, 70 Inland

Wind: S to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

Low: 42

Wind: NE 10 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Periods of Rain. Ch. T-Storms. 0.50" to 1.00" Rain

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Showers Likely. 0.25 to 0.50" Rain

High: 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool with Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 43

