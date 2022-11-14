SE Wisconsin weather: Cloudy Monday ahead of accumulating snow

Get ready for a mosey Monday as clouds increase across Wisconsin and high temperatures stay chilly in the upper 30s, to near 40°.

As we move into Monday evening light snow showers start to develop north of Milwaukee and will continue overnight. The accumulation will be light, but if you're travelling late Monday be prepared for some slick spots. The snow showers pick up Tuesday morning, just in time for the morning commute. Scattered snow showers will all the way through Wednesday night, with maybe a few more lingering into Thursday. Temperatures remain chilly and in the mid to upper 30s for highs with lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Snowfall accumulation will be roughly 1-3". But breaking it down a bit more, by the lakefront where temperatures will hover a few degrees above freezing, we'll see a rain/snow mix, with snowfall accumulation 0.5-1.5", including the city of Milwaukee. Snow totals will likely be higher through eastern Fond du lac, western Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha, western Racine, and western Kenosha counties with colder temperatures and some lake enhancement. Here snowfall accumulation will likely be 2-4". Farther west where temperatures will be cold, but the lake won't be as much of a factor, snowfall accumulation will likely be 0.5-2".

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow North of Milwaukee

High: 40

Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers

Low: 35

Wind: ESE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Wintry Mix.

Accumulation: 1-2" of snow likely, An additional 1-2" possible in Washington & Waukesha counties

High: 39

Wind: ENE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Wintry Mix.

Accumulation: Tr-1" likely

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow. Cloudy. Breezy

Accumulation: Dusting

High: 33

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy

High: 29