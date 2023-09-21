Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

SE Wisconsin Weather: Chance for showers, highs in the 70s on Thursday

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially near the State Line this morning and into the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s - near 80 degrees with an easterly wind today.
A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially near the State Line this morning and into the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s - near 80 degrees with an easterly wind today.
and last updated 2023-09-21 06:45:41-04

Temperatures have fallen into the 50s and 60s across SE Wisconsin early Thursday. A cluster of showers has remained farther South in Illinois, but cloud cover has been tossed over the Badger State. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially near the State Line this morning and into the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s - near 80 degrees with an easterly wind today.

The cluster of rain moves farther North this evening - bringing a chance for scattered showers and a few storms to southern Wisconsin. The best chance is near the IL/WI border, but some rain could make it to Milwaukee. Bands of showers/storms pivot farther Westward for Friday - leading to increasing rain chances towards Madison. There will be plenty of dry time both Thursday & Friday - with the best chances of rain late Thursday into early Friday.

Highs remain above-average heading into the weekend. While the rain remains farther West on Saturday, the first part of the weekend looks dry - with highs topping out in the mid 70s - near 80.

Another low-pressure system develops out in the Plains and moves Eastward Sunday - Monday. There are better chances for rain farther West at this point, but we’re keeping a close eye on this system. Low-end rain chances have been added to the forecast for late Sunday & Monday. Highs return to the 60s and 70s next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers Late
High: 78
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   
Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY:     
Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Storm
High: 75

SATURDAY:
Partly Cloudy
High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

SUNDAY:   
Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 74

MONDAY:
Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower
High: 70

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.