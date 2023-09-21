SE Wisconsin Weather: Chance for showers, highs in the 70s on Thursday

Temperatures have fallen into the 50s and 60s across SE Wisconsin early Thursday. A cluster of showers has remained farther South in Illinois, but cloud cover has been tossed over the Badger State. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out - especially near the State Line this morning and into the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s - near 80 degrees with an easterly wind today.

The cluster of rain moves farther North this evening - bringing a chance for scattered showers and a few storms to southern Wisconsin. The best chance is near the IL/WI border, but some rain could make it to Milwaukee. Bands of showers/storms pivot farther Westward for Friday - leading to increasing rain chances towards Madison. There will be plenty of dry time both Thursday & Friday - with the best chances of rain late Thursday into early Friday.

Highs remain above-average heading into the weekend. While the rain remains farther West on Saturday, the first part of the weekend looks dry - with highs topping out in the mid 70s - near 80.

Another low-pressure system develops out in the Plains and moves Eastward Sunday - Monday. There are better chances for rain farther West at this point, but we’re keeping a close eye on this system. Low-end rain chances have been added to the forecast for late Sunday & Monday. Highs return to the 60s and 70s next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 78

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Storm

High: 75

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

SUNDAY:

Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 74

MONDAY:

Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower

High: 70

