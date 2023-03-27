SE Wisconsin weather: Calm Monday after wintry weekend

After a wintry weekend, we're off to a quiet start to the workweek. Mostly sunny skies return for Monday with highs near 40°.
Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday, but we'll remain dry. Highs climb into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.
A quick front drops in from the north Wednesday, bringing some light snow in the morning, with accumulation around 1-2" possible. Skies become partly sunny by the afternoon with highs int he mid to upper 30s.
Warmer temperatures arrive with our next big storm system Thursday. A bit of snow, followed quickly by rain moves in Thursday afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 40s as warmer air filters in. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday, with highs in the mid 50s. As the storm starts to move east Saturday, we could see a change over from rain back to snow, late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s next weekend.
TONIGHT: Wintry Mix through 11pm, then partly cloudyAccum: Trace to 2" - mainly on grassy surfaces south of I-94
Low: 31 lake, 25 inland
Wind: N/NE 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy
High: 40
Wind: NE 10-20
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 43
WEDNESDAY: Chance light snow showers
High: 41
THURSDAY: PM showers
High: 48
FRIDAY: Rain, chance storms
High: 51
