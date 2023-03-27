SE Wisconsin weather: Calm Monday after wintry weekend

After a wintry weekend, we're off to a quiet start to the workweek. Mostly sunny skies return for Monday with highs near 40°.

Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday, but we'll remain dry. Highs climb into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

A quick front drops in from the north Wednesday, bringing some light snow in the morning, with accumulation around 1-2" possible. Skies become partly sunny by the afternoon with highs int he mid to upper 30s.

Warmer temperatures arrive with our next big storm system Thursday. A bit of snow, followed quickly by rain moves in Thursday afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 40s as warmer air filters in. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday, with highs in the mid 50s. As the storm starts to move east Saturday, we could see a change over from rain back to snow, late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s next weekend.



TONIGHT: Wintry Mix through 11pm, then partly cloudyAccum: Trace to 2" - mainly on grassy surfaces south of I-94

Low: 31 lake, 25 inland

Wind: N/NE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

High: 40

Wind: NE 10-20

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Chance light snow showers

High: 41

THURSDAY: PM showers

High: 48

FRIDAY: Rain, chance storms

High: 51

