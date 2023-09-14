SE Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s

A mainly clear sky overnight allowed low temperatures to fall into the lower-mid 40s away from Lake Michigan. Morning readings were hovering in the lower 50s at the lakefront. Outside of some early lakeside clouds, most places will see full sunshine today. Highs climb into the lower/mid 70s.

As high-pressure moves farther East, southerly winds continue & we'll climb into the upper 70s/lower 80s for Friday.

A frontal system drops through Wisconsin late Friday night and into Saturday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible as this feature moves through. Rain for SE Wisconsin will be focused during the morning hours with the chance for a storm Saturday afternoon. A few sprinkles may persist at the lakefront early Sunday before finally pushing East.

Sunshine is back early next week with warmer temperatures in the 70s - near 80.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 70 Lake 75 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Clear & Cool

Low: 54 Lake 45 Inland

Wind: SE to SW 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Sunny & Warm

High: 77 Lake 80 Inland

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy; Chance Showers/Storm

High: 73

SUNDAY:

Early Lakeside Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 70

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 70

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.