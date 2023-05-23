Watch Now
SE Wisconsin weather: Another beautiful late spring day

and last updated 2023-05-23 06:28:51-04

We're off to a great start and it's going to be another beautiful late spring day. Skies will be sunny, but wildfire smoke will make it a little hazy at times. Temperatures should climb well into the 70s today, except if you're right along the lakeshore.

A fairly strong cold front will drop down from the north tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be stuck in the lower 50s all day Wednesday. More clouds, gusty winds, and a slight chance of a shower will add to the chill.

TODAY:      Hazy Sun and Warm
High: 78
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mainly Clear
Low: 51    

WEDNESDAY:
Partly Cloudy, windy, and cool. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 54

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny
High: 58 lake 63 Inland      

FRIDAY:     
Sunny Skies
High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY:   
Mostly Sunny
High: 71  76 Inland
  

