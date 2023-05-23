SE Wisconsin weather: Another beautiful late spring day

We're off to a great start and it's going to be another beautiful late spring day. Skies will be sunny, but wildfire smoke will make it a little hazy at times. Temperatures should climb well into the 70s today, except if you're right along the lakeshore.

A fairly strong cold front will drop down from the north tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be stuck in the lower 50s all day Wednesday. More clouds, gusty winds, and a slight chance of a shower will add to the chill.



TODAY: Hazy Sun and Warm

High: 78

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear

Low: 51

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, windy, and cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 54

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 58 lake 63 Inland

FRIDAY:

Sunny Skies

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 71 76 Inland



