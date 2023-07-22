Scattered storms to move through Southeast Wisconsin Saturday

Saturday starts out with lots of sunshine across SE Wisconsin. However, an upper-level wave will trigger scattered showers and storms late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Storms may also develop along a late-day lake breeze. While storms are expected to be sub-severe, those with outdoor plans should pay close attention to the forecast & radar. Have a backup/rain plan should these storms move over your area!

Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 80s. Scattered rain may continue into the overnight hours as the upper-level wave moves off. A slight chance of rain remains in the Sunday forecast. Highs will begin to climb next week as the heat dome over the desert SW expands farther East. Highs will climb through the 80s and reach well into the 90s. Humidity will also increase during this time frame.

Although rain chances are low, there is a daily chance for pop-up showers/storms next week.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Then Chance Scattered StormsHigh: 83

Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Storms; Partly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: S to W 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Storms

High: 84

MONDAY: Sunny & Warm; Slight Chance PM Rain/Storms

High: 84 Lake 87 Inland

TUESDAY: Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 85 Lake 90 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 87 Lake 93 Inland

