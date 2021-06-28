Scattered rain showers possible for Monday

Monday morning starts with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Expect a few hit-and-miss showers this afternoon, with the chance for a few thundershowers by late afternoon and evening.

With high moisture content, any t-showers that develop have the potential to put down a quick burst of moderate to heavy rain. Highs today top out in the mid 70s near the lake to around 80 inland.

Some lake fog will be possible Monday night through Tuesday morning. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s.

Tuesday brings scattered rain and storms. A few storms could be strong, with the main concern being potential for strong winds. Highs Tuesday are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 80s, with cooler weather arriving by the end of the week. Wednesday through Friday the models are in poor agreement regarding precipitation potential, one global model suggesting mainly dry conditions, the other keeping the chance for rain and storms around each day. Check back for the latest updates, for now, it seems there is at least some chance for a shower or storm just about each day this week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain, iso. t-showers

High: 75 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance showers

Low: 62

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Off and on rain and t-storms

High: 79

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance afternoon t'showers

High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chance afternoon t'showers

High: 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, iso. t-showers

High: 70

