Saturday Sunshine; Some Rain Late Sunday

Clouds have overspread much of southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Scattered showers were draped over the Western part of the state - leaving Milwaukee dry. Outside of a few spotty sprinkles in the far West this morning, Saturday appears dry for most of the area. Sunshine will break out this afternoon - leading to highs in the mid/upper 70s.
An area of low-pressure moves closer to the Midwest tomorrow - bringing a slight chance for scattered showers late in the evening and overnight into Monday. Another round of rain is possible by Tuesday. Highs next week will remain close to average - near 70 degrees.
SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers Far West Becoming Sunny; Still Humid
High: 74 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 60
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Late Showers
High: 71
MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower
High: 70
TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy
High: 70
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 70
