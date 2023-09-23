Saturday Sunshine; Some Rain Late Sunday

Clouds have overspread much of southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Scattered showers were draped over the Western part of the state - leaving Milwaukee dry. Outside of a few spotty sprinkles in the far West this morning, Saturday appears dry for most of the area. Sunshine will break out this afternoon - leading to highs in the mid/upper 70s.

An area of low-pressure moves closer to the Midwest tomorrow - bringing a slight chance for scattered showers late in the evening and overnight into Monday. Another round of rain is possible by Tuesday. Highs next week will remain close to average - near 70 degrees.



SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers Far West Becoming Sunny; Still Humid

High: 74 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Late Showers

High: 71

MONDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower

High: 70

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 70

