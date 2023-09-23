Watch Now
Saturday Sunshine; Some Rain Late Sunday

The first day of Fall features some warm and slightly humid weather for southern Wisconsin. Some more rain is back late Sunday.
More sunshine breaks out by Saturday afternoon. Highs top out in the mid/upper 70s. Another round of rain is possible late Sunday.
Clouds have overspread much of southern Wisconsin early Saturday. Scattered showers were draped over the Western part of the state - leaving Milwaukee dry. Outside of a few spotty sprinkles in the far West this morning, Saturday appears dry for most of the area. Sunshine will break out this afternoon - leading to highs in the mid/upper 70s. 

An area of low-pressure moves closer to the Midwest tomorrow - bringing a slight chance for scattered showers late in the evening and overnight into Monday. Another round of rain is possible by Tuesday. Highs next week will remain close to average - near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY:  Slight Chance Showers Far West            Becoming Sunny; Still Humid
            High: 74 Lake 78 Inland
            Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Partly Cloudy
            Low: 60
            Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:    Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Late Showers
            High: 71

MONDAY:   Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Shower
            High: 70

TUESDAY:    Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

            High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny
            High: 70

