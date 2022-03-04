Rollercoaster weekend begins with partly cloudy and 40s Friday

It's another cool but quiet morning across southeast Wisconsin. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, but with partly cloudy skies we should make it up to around 40 by this afternoon. Weather conditions should remain quiet when heading out to get a Fish Fry this afternoon. But anyone with travel plans up north should be aware of the potential for significant freezing rain tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Sometimes the use of roller coaster in a weather forecast can be overused, but that's not the case this weekend. Temperatures surge to around 60 degrees by late Saturday afternoon. The anticipated rain should hold off until the evening. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night, and we're even on the fringe of a severe storm threat. A cold front sweeps the area by Sunday morning and temperatures fall back into the 30s by Sunday afternoon. Some snow may be on the way for Monday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: E 10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 60

SUNDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Windy, Colder, and Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 45

MONDAY: Cloudy with Chance Snow

High: 37

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43