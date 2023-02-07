Relatively mild Tuesday ahead, highs in the 30s

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — High pressure rebuilds today, clearing skies by the evening. Temperatures are relatively mild, starting in the mid-30s and climbing to near 40° by the early afternoon. Breezy conditions continue in the morning with gusts around 30 mph out of the west, but winds weaken throughout the day to 10 mph by the afternoon. Quiet weather continues Wednesday with mostly sunny skies in the morning and increasing clouds late in the day. High temperatures climb to near 40°.

A winter storm system moves in from the southwest Thursday. With the current track of the storm, most of us can expect a rainy Thursday, with some light snow wrapping around by the evening. Accumulation will be less than 1". However, for those to the northwest, near Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac, that stay on the colder side of the storm system, expect 1-4" of snow as the storm moves through. High temperatures stay near 40°.

Light snow is possible again Friday before high rebuilds for the weekend bringing sunnier skies. High temperatures fall a bit into the mid-30s Friday and Saturday, but are back near 40° by Sunday.

TUESDAY: Becoming sunny. Breezy

High: 42°

Wind: W 10-15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 26°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 41°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Rain and snow showers. Windy

High: 40°

Wind: NE/W 20-25 G40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow. Breezy

High: 35°

Wind: NW 15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 34°