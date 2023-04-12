Record-setting temperatures possible, plus dangerous fire conditions

***A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Gusty winds and relative humidity around 20-25% will lead to dangerous fire conditions. Outdoor burning should be stopped for today.***

Potentially record-setting temperatures Wednesday as highs climb into the low 80s. The forecasted high temperature for Milwaukee is 83° and the current record is 82° set in 1977. Strong southwesterly winds 10-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph, will push temperatures roughly 30° above normal. These winds, dry air, and mostly dead/dormant vegetation have increased the fire danger level across southern Wisconsin to "Very High". A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Outdoor burning should be paused for today, with legal action possible in your municipality.

Winds remain gusty but start to weaken Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures still climb to near 80° by the afternoon. The forecasted high for Milwaukee on Thursday is 80°, which could break the daily record high temperatures of 79° set in 1899. The skies will be sunny.

Temperatures start to taper down Friday as winds become more south-southeasterly. High temperatures will be near 70°.

A storm system arrives this weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into Sunday morning. High temperatures fall into the mid 60s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. There is a chance for a few snowflakes to be mixed in with a few light showers Monday morning



WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Windy High: 83°

Wind: SW 10-20 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Clear. Breezy

Low: 55°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 80°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. T-storms late. Breezy

High: 67°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Few rain showers. Cloudy. Breezy

High: 50°

