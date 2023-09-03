Record-breaking heat Sunday & Labor Day

VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER -- Hot temperatures along with dry & Breezy conditions will lead to an increased risk for wildfires. The Wisconsin DNR has placed all of southern Wisconsin under a Very High or High Fire Danger. Outdoor burning is discouraged this holiday weekend.​

Record-breaking heat moves into Wisconsin today and Labor Day. SW winds around an area of high-pressure continue to bring in hot & dry air to the region. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s in SE Wisconsin. The record for Milwaukee is 95°, last set in 1939. Skies will be mostly sunny, and winds will stay breezy. The dry air will keep dew points in check -- meaning that the heat index won't surpass the air temperature. That said, it'll still be hot, so stay hydrated & stay in the A/C as much as possible!

Overnight lows will only drop to around 70-degrees under a mainly clear sky.

Humidity ramps up on Labor Day with highs in the lower 90s. This will make it feel even warmer outside.

Monday's record high in Milwaukee is 92°, last set in 1990.

Tuesday is still warm, but conditions may be cooler lakeside during the afternoon. An approaching low-pressure system brings our next chance of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few pop-up showers are possible Tuesday night before the cold front swings through on Wednesday. Depending on the timing, we could be looking at a few stronger storms Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned!

Cooler & less humid conditions follow the rain.



SUNDAY: Hot, Sunny & BreezyHigh: 95

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 70

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 93

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid; Chance Rain Late

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 87

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler & Less Humid

High: 75

