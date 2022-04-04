Watch
Rainy Monday morning, highs in the 40s

and last updated 2022-04-04 06:21:00-04

Most of us missed out on snow last night and just a few rain showers linger this morning. You'll likely encounter wet roadways out the door this morning. Skies remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and into tonight. Highs today will be in the 40s with lows tonight in the 30s.

After a brief break from precipitation during the day Tuesday, rain is set to return Tuesday evening. Another half inch of rain is possible. Temperatures briefly surge into the 50s on Wednesday, followed by a return of cold air Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Ch. Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy
High: 46
Wind: SE to NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 34
Wind: N 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain returns in Evening.
High: 45 Lake 54 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely, Mainly Early
High: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Snow Showers
High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Snow Showers
High: 43

