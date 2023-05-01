Rain, snow, and windy weather to start May

It's May and we're talking about snow. Thankfully, it will only be some snowflakes mixed in with rain showers on Monday. There could be some minor, short-lived accumulation on grassy and elevated surfaces in the morning. Overall, precipitation will be less than 0.25" today. Winds will be gusty and out of the northwest 20-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 40s.

Showers end around sunset Monday, leading to mostly cloudy skies and upper 30s Monday night. Winds remain gusty and out of the northwest 20-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.

Winds start to weaken Tuesday and will be northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Cloudy skies hang around with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures will be near 50°.

High pressure builds in for the second half of the week, bringing drier and slightly warmer weather. Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to upper 50s.



MONDAY: Rain & snow showers. WindyHigh: 48°

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Windy

Low: 38°

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance. Windy

High: 50°

Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 53°

Wind: NW/NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 55°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 58°

