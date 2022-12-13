Rain returns tonight, then snow Wednesday night

Are you sick of the cloudy skies yet? Unfortunately, they're sticking around for Tuesday.
It will be another cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 30s inland and low 40s lakeside. Winds pick up quickly in the morning, becoming southeast 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
Rain will start to move in after sunset, becoming steady Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some brief moments of sleet mixed in. Overall rainfall will be near 1". Rain transitions to snow and sleet for our northern counties Wednesday night into Thursday, where 2-5" of snow is possible by Thursday morning. Farther south, temperatures will be too warm to support anything other than rain. Highs stay near 40 degrees.
We'll continue to keep isolated snow showers Friday through Sunday, with little accumulation. High temperatures fall to near 30° by the weekend.
TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain late. Breezy
High: 43
Wind: SE 15-20 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Rain. Windy
Low: 37
Wind: SE 20-25 G40 mph
WEDNESDAY: Rain. Windy
High: 44
Wind: SE 15-25 G45 mph
THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers
High: 43
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
FRIDAY: Chance snow showers
High: 37
SATURDAY: Chance snow showers.
High: 31