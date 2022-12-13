Rain returns tonight, then snow Wednesday night

Are you sick of the cloudy skies yet? Unfortunately, they're sticking around for Tuesday.

It will be another cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 30s inland and low 40s lakeside. Winds pick up quickly in the morning, becoming southeast 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Rain will start to move in after sunset, becoming steady Tuesday night into Wednesday, with some brief moments of sleet mixed in. Overall rainfall will be near 1". Rain transitions to snow and sleet for our northern counties Wednesday night into Thursday, where 2-5" of snow is possible by Thursday morning. Farther south, temperatures will be too warm to support anything other than rain. Highs stay near 40 degrees.

We'll continue to keep isolated snow showers Friday through Sunday, with little accumulation. High temperatures fall to near 30° by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Rain late. Breezy

High: 43

Wind: SE 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain. Windy

Low: 37

Wind: SE 20-25 G40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Rain. Windy

High: 44

Wind: SE 15-25 G45 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated snow showers

High: 43

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Chance snow showers

High: 37

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers.

High: 31