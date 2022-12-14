Rain expected Wednesday, snow moves in overnight

{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM THURSDAY. 3-5" OF WET SNOW IS EXPECTED AND COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. DRIVE SAFELY.***}

Rain and gusty winds continue Wednesday. Showers will be scattered throughout the morning and early afternoon before picking up again in the evening. Additional rainfall will be around 1/2". Winds will be strongest Wednesday morning and out of the southeast 20-25 G45 mph. They will weaken a bit throughout the day with gusts near 30 mph through the afternoon. High temperatures climb to near 40 degrees.

As colder air moves in rain will quickly transition to a heavy, wet snow starting after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest amounts will be towards Fond du Lac where 5"+ is possible. 3-5" of snow is likely for Dodge, Jefferson, Washington, Waukesha and western Sheboygan counties. 1-3" of snow is likely for Walworth, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and eastern Sheboygan counties. <1" of snow is likely for Kenosha County.

Steady snow will wrap up around 4 a.m. Thursday, but be prepared for snow-covered roads and slick driving conditions Thursday morning. Flurries will continue Thursday with highs near 40 degrees lakeside and in the mid 30s inland.

Isolated snow showers continue Friday with accumulation <1". Colder air moves in for the weekend with highs falling to near 30° and lows into the 20s and teens.

WEDNESDAY: Rain. Windy

High: 42

Wind: SE 20-25 G45 mph

TONIGHT: Snow & Rain. Breezy

Accum: 1-3" Lakeside, 3-5"+ inland

Low: 36

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Flurries. Breezy

High: 40

Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Isolated snow showers. Breezy

Accum: <1"

High: 36

Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Chance snow showers. Mostly cloudy

High: 31

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 28