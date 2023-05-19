Rain early Friday then partly cloudy, breezy for the afternoon

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SE WI ON FRIDAY. THE AIR QUALITY INDEX IS EXPECTED TO REACH UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS LEVEL.

Rain showers are moving through SE WI early Friday morning, with little in the way of thunderstorm activity. Rain is expected to wrap up between 7 and 9 am. Then skies will gradually clear out, although we will likely see another day of hazy conditions from smoke. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and a little breezy with temperatures in the 60s. Late this evening temperatures fall back in the 50s, and we drop into the 40s overnight.

The weekend looks great with highs in the 60s and 70s and lots of sunshine. A backdoor front may cool things off late in the day Sunday. Sunday skies may also be on the hazy side with smoke overhead.

Next week looks largely dry and warm with highs in the 70s most days, with 80s possible inland.



FRIDAY: Early morning rain, then partly cloudy, breezyHigh: 67

Wind: W/NW 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Clear, cool

Low: 46

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 73

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 75

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.