Rain and snow back for Sunday Morning

Scattered rain and snow showers move across Wisconsin early Sunday. Most of wintry mix moves East by the afternoon.
Rain and snow have moved into southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. Snow has begun accumulating far NW of Milwaukee. The wintry mix will come to an end later this afternoon.
and last updated 2023-12-03 07:06:53-05

Another round of a messy wintry mix is moving through SE Wisconsin early Sunday morning. As expected, areas near the lakefront have been seeing a cold rain. However, rain has changed to snow across portions of Dodge, Jefferson & Fond du Lac counties. These places could see up to 2" of snow accumulation through the remainder of the morning.

Rain/snow continues until the system pivots Eastward later this afternoon. Temperatures hover near 40-degrees this afternoon. For those traveling towards Green Bay - expect snow showers to continue into the afternoon. By gametime at Lambeau, snowfall should be tapering off.

Clouds remain overhead tonight and Monday.

Another round of snow/rain is possible late Monday night and into Tuesday. A clipper system brings a quick-hitting swath of snow to the region. The timing and track of this system is still being refined. Amounts appear in the range of a Trace up to 2". Stay tuned for updates!

SUNDAY: Early Rain & Snow; then Mostly CloudyAccum: Trace-2" Inland, Mainly rain at the Lakefront
High: 40
Wind: E/NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 31
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 40

TUESDAY: Chance of Snow/Rain; Cloudy
High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
High: 41

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 48

