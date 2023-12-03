Rain and snow back for Sunday Morning

Another round of a messy wintry mix is moving through SE Wisconsin early Sunday morning. As expected, areas near the lakefront have been seeing a cold rain. However, rain has changed to snow across portions of Dodge, Jefferson & Fond du Lac counties. These places could see up to 2" of snow accumulation through the remainder of the morning.

Rain/snow continues until the system pivots Eastward later this afternoon. Temperatures hover near 40-degrees this afternoon. For those traveling towards Green Bay - expect snow showers to continue into the afternoon. By gametime at Lambeau, snowfall should be tapering off.

Clouds remain overhead tonight and Monday.

Another round of snow/rain is possible late Monday night and into Tuesday. A clipper system brings a quick-hitting swath of snow to the region. The timing and track of this system is still being refined. Amounts appear in the range of a Trace up to 2". Stay tuned for updates!



SUNDAY: Early Rain & Snow; then Mostly CloudyAccum: Trace-2" Inland, Mainly rain at the Lakefront

High: 40

Wind: E/NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

TUESDAY: Chance of Snow/Rain; Cloudy

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 41

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

