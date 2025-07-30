Rain and relief from the heat on the way

Overnight showers and storms have again rolled out over the Plains. The strongest storms have remained South of Wisconsin, but scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms have moved into SW Wisconsin. There is a chance that some spotty showers may impact portions of SE Wisconsin (esp. Near the State Line) through the morning hours. Additional widespread showers/storms are expected late this morning and throughout the afternoon. The most consistent rain will fall near and South of I-94. 0.5" - 1.0" of rainfall is forecast.

Although today's cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler, dew points will remain high through the afternoon. Breezy NE winds kick in late today as high-pressure settles into the northern Great Lakes & southern Canada. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph overnight - generating waves of 3-5 feet on Lake Michigan. Boaters and beach goers should use extreme caution if venturing out or near the lake.

Meanwhile, Canadian wildfire smoke has returned to northern Wisconsin. Air quality has already fallen to the Unhealthy (Red) category around Green Bay. Smoke is expected to travel farther South throughout the day and impact air quality in Milwaukee tonight. Air quality could reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) category. Smoke will begin to disperse on Thursday. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Wisconsin through Noon Thursday.

Rain showers come to a close late tonight - with the last showers exiting SE Wisconsin towards daybreak. Breeze NE will usher in cooler and drier air — lowering dew points for the first time in days. Comfortable and refreshing weather is forecast through the weekend. Highs will remain in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Early Sprinkle; PM Rain/Storms Likely; 0.50"-1.0" Rainfall

Mostly Cloudy with PM Rain/Storms Likely. 0.50" to 1.0" Rain

High: 74

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 64

Wind: NE 15-20 G 30 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Refreshing

High: 72

FRIDAY: Sunny & Nice

High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

