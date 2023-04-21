Quieter Friday, chance of snow Saturday

After a busy few days, we're rounding out the week on a quiet note. There is no threat for severe weather Friday, skies will be partly cloudy instead with highs near 61°. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, gusting near 30 mph.

Clouds push in Friday night with temperatures falling into the upper 30s by the lakefront and near freezing inland. There's a chance for a few snow and rain showers Saturday morning, with now accumulation expected. Temperatures will be chilly Saturday and peak in the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Relatively chilly temperatures continue Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures climb back into the low 50s next week, with another chance for a few showers Monday and Tuesday.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. BreezyHigh: 61°

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Breezy

Low: 38° lakefront...32° inland

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: AM Wintry mix. Breezy

Accum: Trace on grass or elevated surface

High: 49°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Parlty sunny

High: 48°

Wind: NW 10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Slight chance for a shower

High: 52°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. slight chance for a shower

High: 51°

