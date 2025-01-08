Quiet with wind chills in the single digits and teens

Chilly temperatures and increasing clouds today with highs only in the low to mid 20s. Outside of an isolated evening flurry most of the day will be quiet. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all day. Winds switch to the southwest tonight into Thursday helping us warm closer to normal with a high near 30 in the afternoon. A system will bring the chance for some light snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning. Could be just enough to cause a few slick spots for the morning commute.

The weekend will start off quiet on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s. Models are becoming in better agreement with a clipper system bringing light snow for Sunday. A light inch or two of snow will be possible.

A quick shot of cooler air behind that clipper system for early next week with highs and low temperatures once again running close to 10 degrees below normal.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, Flurry?, ColdHigh: 24

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 14

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

FRIDAY: Ch. Light Snow Early, Mostly Cloudy

High: 31

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 29

SUNDAY: Light Snow Likely

High: 32

