Quiet Tuesday, before snow and rain the rest of the week

A few more clouds Tuesday, but overall it's going to be another quiet day. Highs climb into the mid 40s by the afternoon.

A quick front drops in from the north Wednesday, bringing some light snow in the morning, with accumulations up to 1" possible. Skies become partly sunny by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Warmer temperatures arrive with our next big storm system Thursday. A bit of snow, followed quickly by rain moves in Thursday afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 40s as warmer air filters in. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday, with highs in the mid 50s. As the storm starts to move east Saturday, we could see a change over from rain back to snow, late in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s next weekend.



TUESDAY: Partly sunnyHigh: 45°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 27°

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow. Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 36°

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Snow and rain late. Breezy

High: 48°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Rain. Slight chance for a thunderstorm. Windy

High: 58°

Wind: SW/SE 15-25 G30 mph

SATURDAY: AM Snow. Partly cloudy. Windy

High: 44°

