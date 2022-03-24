Patchy fog Thursday with spotty rain, snow showers

Today is going to be kind of dreary with occasional rain, drizzle, patchy fog and even a few snowflakes mixing in for some folks. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. At least there won't be much wind with those high temperatures struggling to make it to 40°

Tonight, any lingering snow or rain shower activity will gradually taper off as the night wears on. Once again, little to no snow accumulation is expected with lows in the low 30s.

Friday will get quite breezy with some sun, though a weak disturbance will be touching off some scattered rain showers with possibly a few flakes mixing in. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend looks quite chilly and blustery, but it should be dry with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. The cool weather sticks around to start next week as well.

TODAY: Occasional rain, drizzle or a few snow showers with patchy fog.

Little to no accumulation

High: 40.

Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog with any snow or rain tapering off.

Little to no accumulation.

Low: 33.

Wind: W 3-8 MPH.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and becoming breezy with a few scattered showers or snow showers developing.

High: 46.

Wind: W 10-15 gusting to 25 MPH.

FRI NITE: Any scattered rain or snow shower ends.

Little to no accumulation.

Low: 26.

Wind: WNW 10-15 gusting to 25 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, blustery and cool.

High: 38.

Wind: NW 10-20 gusting to 30 MPH.