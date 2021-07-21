Partly cloudy Wednesday with cooler temperatures

MILWAUKEE — A cold front swept the area late yesterday and we'll stay cool for July today.

Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures only reach the lower 70s this afternoon.

We also get a break from high humidity.

Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

We start warming back up tomorrow, along with a chance for a couple showers and thunderstorms.

Any rain should be scattered with much of the area missing out again. Scattered storms are possible again Friday, followed by the best chance for storms this week on Saturday.

High temperatures climb back to around 90 degrees this weekend along with high humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cooler

High: 74

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 90

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid

High: 93