Partly cloudy Sunday with gusty winds

Skies will gradually become partly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will be gusty and out of the northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts 35 mph.
Overnight winds will become light with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday will be a very windy day with gusts from the SW up to 50 mph! The southwest winds will help to bring in warm air; afternoon highs will make it into the low 60s. Skies will be mainly sunny. Tuesday brings a few more clouds and the chance for a few spotty showers. It will be another windy day with gusts around 40 mph. Tuesday afternoon highs will make it into the 50s, but a cold front sweeps through late in the day, bringing in a batch of cooler air. Wednesday and Thursday highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another warm-up begins Friday, we are back to around 50, and highs in the 60s are expected next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 28
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy
High: 62
Wind: S 15-25 G 50 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for showers
High: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy
High: 50

