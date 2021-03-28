Partly cloudy Sunday with gusty winds

Overnight winds will become light with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Monday will be a very windy day with gusts from the SW up to 50 mph! The southwest winds will help to bring in warm air; afternoon highs will make it into the low 60s. Skies will be mainly sunny. Tuesday brings a few more clouds and the chance for a few spotty showers. It will be another windy day with gusts around 40 mph. Tuesday afternoon highs will make it into the 50s, but a cold front sweeps through late in the day, bringing in a batch of cooler air. Wednesday and Thursday highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Another warm-up begins Friday, we are back to around 50, and highs in the 60s are expected next weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 28
Wind: WSW 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and windy
High: 62
Wind: S 15-25 G 50 mph
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and windy. Slight chance for showers
High: 56
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 41
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 39
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy
High: 50