Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday with a slight chance for showers

items.[0].videoTitle
Temperatures will be in the 80s Wednesday.
and last updated 2021-08-04 06:52:12-04

MILWAUKEE — A few showers and storms surprisingly developed along the lake breeze yesterday afternoon.

Very similar conditions are expected today, so we'll put a slight chance for showers in the forecast.

Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s.

Skies will be mainly clear tonight but also with a little bit of haze or smoke.

I do not expect any showers on Thursday with no lake breeze in play. Our best chance for needed rain this week arrives Friday, but showers and storms will likely be scattered at best.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through weekend, but most of the weekend stays dry, warm, and humid.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. PM Shower
High: 85
Wind: W to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: M. Clear But Hazy
Low: 65
Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid
High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm anad Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 88

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.