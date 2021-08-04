Partly cloudy and warm Wednesday with a slight chance for showers

MILWAUKEE — A few showers and storms surprisingly developed along the lake breeze yesterday afternoon.

Very similar conditions are expected today, so we'll put a slight chance for showers in the forecast.

Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s.

Skies will be mainly clear tonight but also with a little bit of haze or smoke.

I do not expect any showers on Thursday with no lake breeze in play. Our best chance for needed rain this week arrives Friday, but showers and storms will likely be scattered at best.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible through weekend, but most of the weekend stays dry, warm, and humid.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. PM Shower

High: 85

Wind: W to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: M. Clear But Hazy

Low: 65

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid

High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm anad Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 84

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 88