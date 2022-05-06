Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Partly cloudy and breezy Friday with warmer temps moving in this weekend

Light rain is clipping locations south of Milwaukee this morning. There is a slight chance a light showers makes it as far north as Milwaukee, but most should stay dry. Any chance for rain moves out by this afternoon and skies become partly cloudy by late this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to 60s inland.
and last updated 2022-05-06 06:16:45-04

Light rain is clipping locations south of Milwaukee this morning. There is a slight chance a light shower makes it as far north as Milwaukee, but most should stay dry. Any chance for rain moves out by this afternoon and skies become partly cloudy by late this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to 60s inland.

Mother's Day weekend is looking good. It'll still be cool for May near Lake Michigan but sunshine will make it nice. A big warm-up is still in the forecast for next week. We're in a for a long stretch of 70s and 80s!!!

TODAY: AM Showers South. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 56 Lake 64 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies
Low: 44
Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Nice
High: 56 Lake 66 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 67 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer
High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. Shower
High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.