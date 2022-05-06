Partly cloudy and breezy Friday with warmer temps moving in this weekend

Light rain is clipping locations south of Milwaukee this morning. There is a slight chance a light shower makes it as far north as Milwaukee, but most should stay dry. Any chance for rain moves out by this afternoon and skies become partly cloudy by late this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to 60s inland.
Mother's Day weekend is looking good. It'll still be cool for May near Lake Michigan but sunshine will make it nice. A big warm-up is still in the forecast for next week. We're in a for a long stretch of 70s and 80s!!!
TODAY: AM Showers South. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 56 Lake 64 Inland
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Clearing Skies
Low: 44
Wind: N 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Sunny and Nice
High: 56 Lake 66 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 67 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer
High: 72 Lake 80 Inland
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. Shower
High: 78 Lake 83 Inland