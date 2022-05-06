Partly cloudy and breezy Friday with warmer temps moving in this weekend

Light rain is clipping locations south of Milwaukee this morning. There is a slight chance a light shower makes it as far north as Milwaukee, but most should stay dry. Any chance for rain moves out by this afternoon and skies become partly cloudy by late this afternoon. Temperatures will range from the 50s lakeside to 60s inland.

Mother's Day weekend is looking good. It'll still be cool for May near Lake Michigan but sunshine will make it nice. A big warm-up is still in the forecast for next week. We're in a for a long stretch of 70s and 80s!!!

TODAY: AM Showers South. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 56 Lake 64 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies

Low: 44

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny and Nice

High: 56 Lake 66 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60 Lake 67 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer

High: 72 Lake 80 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. Shower

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland