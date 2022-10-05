One more day of 70s before cold air moves in

Changes to our weather start today across southeast Wisconsin as the high-pressure ridge breaks down ahead of tomorrow's cold front. Clouds will increase across the area Wednesday, but southwesterly winds will still push temperatures in the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. A few showers are possible after sunset, with a better chance for a few more overnight. Rainfall will be very light.

A cold front moves through Thursday afternoon, bringing scattered showers along it, and colder temps and gusty winds behind it. Rainfall will be less than 1/4" with the showers. Temperatures climb into the low to mid-60s ahead of the front, before dropping into the low 40s and mid-30s by Thursday night. Winds pick up behind the front and will be out of the north 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

A few showers are possible on Friday morning, otherwise expect clearing skies and noticeably colder air with highs near 50 degrees. Friday night/Saturday morning brings our coldest temperatures of the season, so far. Lows drop into the upper 30s by the lake and upper 20s and low 30s inland. Our first widespread hard freeze is likely, marking the end of the growing season.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance late

High: 73

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers

Low: 54 lakefront...49 inland

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Scattered light showers. Windy

High: 66

Wind: N 10-20 G30 mph

FRIDAY: Slight chance early. Windy early. Clearing skies

High: 52

Wind: N 5-15 mph, gusts near 30 mph in the morning

SATURDAY: Morning frost. Mostly sunny

High: 58

Wind: W 5-15 mph

SUNDAY; Mostly sunny

High: 64