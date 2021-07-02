One more cooler day before heat begins again

MILWAUKEE — For the middle of summer, it's cool and crisp out there this morning.

We'll see abundant sunshine again today and a lighter north wind compared to yesterday.

High temperatures should be a couple degrees warmer this afternoon, ranging from the lower 70s near the lake to near 80 well inland.

Tonight will be a great night for camping or just having a backyard fire.

We quickly heat up this 4th of July weekend.

Temperatures should reach the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon and there is a very good chance we reach the 90s on Sunday and Monday.

We'll stay dry and sunny through the weekend, with our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arriving late on Monday.

Stay hydrated and have a wonderful 4th of July. USA!