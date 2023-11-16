One final day of warm weather before typical mid-November temperatures return

We've got one more day of warm weather before the winds of change bring back the November chill. Gusty South & westerly winds bring in another batch of warm air - with some places getting awfully close to 70-degrees near the State Line. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph.

A strong cold front drops in from NW overnight - taking lows back into the 40s. A few scattered showers are possible before sunrise tomorrow. Sunshine is back overhead with cooler air in place. Highs over the weekend will remain on either side of 50°.

The weather pattern becomes more active next week with a chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures look chilly for Thanksgiving!



THURSDAY: Windy & Warm; Increasing Clouds High: 67

Wind: S 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Light Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 44

Wind: S 15-20 G 35 mph

FRIDAY: Chance Early Showers; Becoming Sunny; Breezy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers

High: 50

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.