One final day of warm weather before typical mid-November temperatures return

We will have one last day of unseasonably warm weather before the cold returns and it starts to feel like mid-November again.
and last updated 2023-11-16 06:55:28-05

We've got one more day of warm weather before the winds of change bring back the November chill. Gusty South & westerly winds bring in another batch of warm air - with some places getting awfully close to 70-degrees near the State Line. Wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph.

A strong cold front drops in from NW overnight - taking lows back into the 40s. A few scattered showers are possible before sunrise tomorrow. Sunshine is back overhead with cooler air in place. Highs over the weekend will remain on either side of 50°.

The weather pattern becomes more active next week with a chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures look chilly for Thanksgiving!

THURSDAY:  Windy & Warm; Increasing Clouds            High: 67
            Wind: S 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT:    Chance Light Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Windy
            Low: 44
            Wind: S 15-20 G 35 mph

FRIDAY:      Chance Early Showers; Becoming Sunny; Breezy
            High: 48

SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny
            High: 51

SUNDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 50

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Showers
            High: 50

