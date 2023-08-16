Nice Wednesday in store with chance of storms overnight into Thursday

Overnight low temperatures have fallen into the 50s & 60s across SE Wisconsin. It was a wonderful night to keep the windows open and enjoy the breeze. Southerly and southwesterly winds pick up today - bringing highs into the mid-80s.

A cold front brings a chance of showers/storms tonight and into early Thursday morning. Rain appears spotty, but gusty winds are quite likely. A Gale Warning has been issued tonight for the waters off the shore of Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties.

Sunshine returns on Thursday, though a few spotty sprinkles cannot be ruled out. NW winds will keep highs a few degrees cooler.

Sunshine & heat builds over the weekend. Highs near 90-degrees by Sunday.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 84

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Windy

Low: 67

Wind: S 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Spotty PM Shower

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Warm & Sunny

High: 86

SUNDAY: Hot & Sunny

High: 90

