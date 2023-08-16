Nice Wednesday in store with chance of storms overnight into Thursday

Overnight low temperatures have fallen into the 50s & 60s across SE Wisconsin. It was a wonderful night to keep the windows open and enjoy the breeze. Southerly and southwesterly winds pick up today - bringing highs into the mid-80s.
A cold front brings a chance of showers/storms tonight and into early Thursday morning. Rain appears spotty, but gusty winds are quite likely. A Gale Warning has been issued tonight for the waters off the shore of Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties.
Sunshine returns on Thursday, though a few spotty sprinkles cannot be ruled out. NW winds will keep highs a few degrees cooler.
Sunshine & heat builds over the weekend. Highs near 90-degrees by Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 84
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Windy
Low: 67
Wind: S 15-25 mph
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Spotty PM Shower
High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
SATURDAY: Warm & Sunny
High: 86
SUNDAY: Hot & Sunny
High: 90
