Nice Thursday ahead of a chance of storms on Friday

A nice summer day is on the way with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Lake Michigan beach weather will be good with 1-foot waves and a low swim risk. However, always use caution near piers, break walls, and river outlets. Clouds increase this evening, overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday we are monitoring the chance for rain, along with storms, and there's potential for a few strong or severe storms. First, there is a chance for some rain on Friday morning or early afternoon, with possibly a few storms. Then we will have to see if the atmosphere recovers enough to fuel a secondary chance for storms late in the day Friday into Friday night. These storms could be strong with large hail and strong winds. Stay weather aware on Friday. Outside of rain and storms, it will be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday we are back to lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s. Saturday night skies look to be clear, giving us a good opportunity to see the Perseid Meteor Shower! The best way to view this will be to get away from city lights, find a dark location, and give your eyes 15 minutes or so to adjust to the dark. Patience is key when looking for meteors, but this should be one of the best meteor showers of the year!

Sunday looks dry, but Sunday night some rain may move in. We see a few more opportunities for rain next week.



THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 83

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

Low: 65

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Sct. Showers and Storms Likely, Especially Late, Some May Be Strong

High: 86

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Ch. Rain Late

High: 79

MONDAY: Chance Rain and Storms

High: 77

